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From Two Leaves to Rising Sun: OPS’ ultimate test in his stronghold

OPS faces an uphill task: convincing the electorate to vote for him on the DMK’s Rising Son symbol, not the AIADMK’s iconic Two Leaves symbol.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 04:49 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 04:49 IST
Tamil NaduDMKAIADMKOPSO PaneerselvamTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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