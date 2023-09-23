Funerals of organ donors to be conducted with state honours, says Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

He also said the decision to give state honours for the funeral was taken by the government in order to honour and respect the sacrifices of the organ donors and their families. Tamil Nadu was the first state to set up an authority for transplant in 2008 and since then, as many as 9,087 organs have been harvested and transplanted on patients.

Dr J Amalorpavanathan, the first convenor of the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN), welcomed the announcement, calling it a “progressive step.”

“I don’t think any state or even a country has made such an announcement. According highest honour to organ donors shows the importance that the state attaches to their generosity and acknowledges it. Such a high honour is not even accorded to lawmakers and senior-most bureaucrats,” Amalorpavanathan told DH.

“This is the highest possible respect that can be given to anyone, and I am glad organ donors will receive it, hereafter. This will certainly encourage many to donate their organs,” he added.

In Tamil Nadu, eight government hospitals offer kidney and liver transplant services as against 89 in the private sector.