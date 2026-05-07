'Governor can't withhold Vijay's invitation': Prakash Ambedkar argues why TVK should form government

<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-will-left-back-tvk-cpim-cpi-weigh-options-amid-dmk-loyalty-dilemma-3993386">Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam</a> (TVK), which has emerged as the single-largest party in Tamil Nadu, should be invited by Governor Rajendra Arlekar to form the government, said Prakash Ambedkar, veteran politician and constitutional expert.</p><p>The Mumbai-based lawyer-activist-politician, Ambedkar—grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, chief architect of the Constitution of India—is a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Akola in Maharashtra and a former Rajya Sabha member.</p><p>“The Governor cannot withhold the invitation to Vijay merely over doubts about whether TVK has the required majority. Under Article 164 (2), Vijay and his Council of Ministers will have to prove their majority on the floor of the Assembly,” Ambedkar said.</p><p>“As the single-largest party, TVK should rightfully be invited by the Governor to form the government and Vijay should assume office as the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He can subsequently prove his majority in the Assembly,” he added.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly election results 2026 | With Vijay's TVK short of majority, here are options before Governor on govt formation.<p>Ambedkar cited two precedents from India’s political history to support his argument.</p><p>“Following the 1989 general elections, Congress (I) emerged as the single-largest party with 194 seats and was first invited by President Ramaswamy Venkataraman to form the government. However, Rajiv Gandhi declined the offer. My friend Vishwanath Pratap Singh, leader of the National Front, was then invited and sworn in as Prime Minister on December 2, 1989,” Ambedkar said.</p><p>“Similarly, after the 1996 general elections, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party despite lacking a majority, leading to a hung Parliament. Then President Shankar Dayal Sharma invited Atal Bihari Vajpayee to form the government and he was sworn in as Prime Minister. However, Vajpayee resigned after 13 days on May 28, 1996, after failing to secure majority support in the Lok Sabha,” Ambedkar added.</p>