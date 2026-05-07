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'Governor can't withhold Vijay's invitation': Prakash Ambedkar argues why TVK should form government

Prakash Ambedkar cited two precedents from India’s political history to support his argument.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 06:36 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 06:36 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndia PoliticsPrakash AmbedkarVijayTVK

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