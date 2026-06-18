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Homeindiatamil nadu

Governor delivers address to House, CM Vijay-led TVK regime sticks to policy of Dravidian parties on key issues

Arlekar also announced that the state government will conduct a "Social Justice Survey." It was a customary address after the TVK formed its first government following the April 23 Assembly polls.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 09:06 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 09:06 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsVijayTVKrajendra arlekar

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