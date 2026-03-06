Menu
Governor Ravi and his relentless battle of wills with Stalin-led DMK government

Ravi has been transferred and posted as Governor of West Bengal. His Kerala counterpart RV Arlekar has been given additional charge of Tamil Nadu.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 10:30 IST
Published 06 March 2026, 10:30 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsM K StalinDMKR N Ravi

