<p>Despite vociferous protests against the project, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> government accorded ‘special project’ status to the proposed greenfield airport for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chennai">Chennai</a> in Parandur Kanchipuram district. This aims to enable faster land consolidation, streamlined acquisition processes, and quicker approvals.</p>.<p>The move has drawn criticism from environmental activists who fear the classification will help the government expedite the project by allowing construction over waterbodies and dry lands. </p>.<p>As many as 1,700 acres of the nearly 3,800 acres needed for the project have already been purchased from individual landowners across 13 revenue villages for the airport construction, while the government already owns 1,900 acres of the total 5,746 acres required. </p>.<p>Land acquisition for the project picked up in June last year after the government announced compensation between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 1.10 crore per acre. However, people from Ekanapuram village, where the proposed airport runway will be built, have strongly opposed the project since August 2022, delaying land acquisition. They refuse to relocate as about 600 of the 1,000 houses slated for demolition belong to that village alone.</p>.Assam signs MoU with AAI for feasibility studies for five greenfield airports near tourism sites.<p>To be developed at a cost of Rs 27,000 crore, the airport will feature two runways, a dedicated cargo village, and an aero city. In a gazette notification issued recently, the government notified the "Parandur New Greenfield Airport Project as a Special Project under the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act, 2023.</p>.<p>The designation enables faster land consolidation, streamlined acquisition processes, and quicker approvals for large infrastructure developments. It allows the government to consolidate contiguous land parcels of at least 100 hectares that contain such water bodies and allocate them for commercial, industrial, or infrastructure ventures classified as 'Special Projects'.</p>.<p>“We have so far acquired about 1,700 acres from private individuals. We hope to accelerate the land acquisition after the elections,” a source aware of the developments said, adding that they decided to go slow on the process due to the polls. </p>.<p>G Sundarrajan of Poovulagin Nanbargal, an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ngo">NGO</a>, said the primary objective of according Special project is to consolidate and allocate lands of not less than 100 hectares, where water bodies, watercourses, and canals are situated.</p>.<p>“In an era where global warming has intensified, protecting natural ecosystems is extremely essential. Considering the above facts, we urge the Tamil Nadu government to abandon the Parandur airport project,” he added.</p>.Tamil Nadu: Woman kills puppies by smashing them on wall after dispute with neighbour.<p>The state government feels an airport in Parandur is absolutely essential for Chennai, which has grown leaps and bounds, and continues to attract investments in various sectors, including electronics and automobiles.</p>.<p>Moreover, the existing airport in Meenambakkam is beset with problems, including losing several key routes to more swanky airports in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad</a>. The airport’s lack of adequate infrastructure to handle the ever-growing passenger traffic causes severe inconvenience to fliers who often take to social media to complain.</p>.<p>The government’s 2006 plan to construct a greenfield airport in Sriperumbudur did not materialize due to various factors, including opposition from the PMK, then an ally of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> government. Efforts by the AIADMK government from 2011 to 2021 also failed.</p>