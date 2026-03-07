Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Govt declares Parandur greenfield airport as special project; activists cry foul

The designation enables faster land consolidation, streamlined acquisition processes, and quicker approvals for large infrastructure developments.
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 13:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 March 2026, 13:54 IST
India NewsGreenfield portChennai Tamil nadu

Follow us on :

Follow Us