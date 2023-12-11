Govt hospital mortuary in Tamil Nadu hands over baby's body in cardboard carton, draws flak

A traumtised Basha said, 'I couldn't save her... I didn't have the money to even bury the child. I cannot blame anyone except my misfortune.' Recalling his efforts to save his child, he told media that his wife Sowmya developed preterm labour pains on December 6 at 11 am. He couldn't manage to get an ambulance to rush his wife to a hospital due to inundation and poor mobile connectivity, he said.