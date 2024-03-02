JOIN US
india

Govt bus in Tamil Nadu topples, over 30 injured

The driver of the bus lost control after a two-wheeler suddenly crossed it and the vehicle veered off the road and overturned.
Last Updated 02 March 2024, 12:14 IST

Villupuram: Over 30 people travelling in a Tamil Nadu government bus bound for Puducherry sustained injuries after the vehicle toppled at Marakkanam here on Saturday, officials said.

The driver of the bus lost control after a two-wheeler suddenly crossed it and the vehicle veered off the road and overturned.

The injured were immediately taken to the Marakkanam government hospital for treatment in ambulances. The motorist was referred to a hospital in Puducherry with injuries.

(Published 02 March 2024, 12:14 IST)
