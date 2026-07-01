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Grounded for 20 years: The long search for Chennai’s second airport

Chennai Airport has slipped to sixth place in India in overall passenger traffic, with Kolkata moving ahead of it in the latest rankings.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 03:08 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 03:08 IST
India NewsChennaiTamil Nadu NewsChennai metroChennai Tamil nadu

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