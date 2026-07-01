Grounded for 20 years: The long search for Chennai’s second airport

<p>In 2006, when the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi announced a greenfield airport for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Chennai">Chennai</a> near the industrial town of Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu was already late to the game. Cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad were already building swanky airports to cater to the burgeoning needs of travellers.</p><p>Two decades later, the project still remains on paper. The 2006 plan was dropped due to protests, and the state took over a decade to shortlist sites before finally selecting one in 2022. Though Parandur was chosen, the project ran into rough weather immediately due to protests, and there is still no clarity on whether it will be realised or scrapped.</p><p>Meanwhile, passengers continue to suffer. The Chennai International and Domestic airports in Meenambakkam have undergone multiple expansions with new terminal buildings, but the facility has lagged behind Bengaluru and Hyderabad in terms of passenger amenities and traffic.</p><p>Chennai Airport has slipped to sixth place in India in overall passenger traffic, with Kolkata moving ahead of it in the latest rankings. Over the last decade, Chennai’s passenger traffic grew by only about 25 per cent, compared with a 105 per cent growth in Bengaluru and 100 per cent in Hyderabad. </p>.Govt declares Parandur greenfield airport as special project; activists cry foul.<p>The airport has also lost direct flights to several destinations to other airports in South India, as the current facility cannot handle large wide-body aircraft like the AirbusA380.</p><p>Industry bodies like the CII have been pushing for a second airport for Chennai, especially with the new TVK government aiming to make Tamil Nadu a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2036. They want the government to take a call on Parandur soon to ensure that the state doesn’t lose out on investments due to the lack of a world-class airport.</p><p>“Any infrastructure project that is kept in abeyance or limbo is always dangerous to both beneficiaries and the affected. No doubt, we need a swanky airport and we are already late by two decades. The continuous delay will let Tamil Nadu lose its tag of attractive destination,” AIMO chairman K E Raghunathan told DH.</p><p>He said everyone wants to know whether an airport will come or not and if yes, where will it be located. “If it is going to be a new location, are we going to start all over again. The subject is a double-edged sword,” he added. </p><p>CII Southern Region chairman P Ravichandran had recently said Tamil Nadu deserves airport infrastructure on par with Bengaluru and Hyderabad.</p>