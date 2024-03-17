Guv vs Stalin govt: Tamil Nadu Governor refuses to appoint reinstated MLA as minister

Chennai: Opening yet another front against the DMK dispensation, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Sunday refused to accept the recommendation of Chief Minister M K Stalin to appoint senior politician K Ponmudy as a minister after he was reinstated as an MLA last week.

Ponmudy was dropped as Higher Education Minister and disqualified as a legislator in December 2023 after the Madras High Court convicted him in a disproportionate assets (DA) case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

However, the Supreme Court on March 11 stayed Ponmudy’s conviction and suspended the four-year sentence awarded to him. Immediately after the order copy was released on March 13, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu issued an order declaring that Ponmudy has been reinstated as the MLA from Thirukkoyilur assembly constituency.