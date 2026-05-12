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Half of new Tamil Nadu Cabinet face criminal charges: Report

The report added that three ministers have declared their educational qualification to be between 8th and 12th standard.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 14:31 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 14:31 IST
India NewsTamil NaduCabinetVijayTVK

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