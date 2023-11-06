HC cautions persons in power against 'fissiparous' remarks; slams police on Sanatana Dharma issue

The judge made the observations in a recent order while dismissing a petition filed by Magesh Karthikeyan, who sought a direction to the police to permit him to conduct a 'Conference for eradicating Dravidian ideology and coordinating Tamils.'

The petition was filed in the wake of a 'Sanatana Dharma Eradication Conference' held here in September, in which DMK leader and TN Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin participated and made some purported remarks against Sanatana Dharma, which had created a huge controversy.