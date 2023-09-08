HC initiates revision case against ex-AIADMK minister following her aquittal in a wealth case

The judge said it was seen from the impugned orders of discharge that in paragraph 11, the Special Court notices that 'there are various contradictions between the charge sheet and in the counter filed ...' That the counter and the charge sheet were filed by the very same officer ought to have alerted the Special Court that there was something amiss. This volte-face was a deliberate ploy by the DVAC to short-circuit the prosecution since Valarmathi was now a Minister in the State Cabinet, the judge added.