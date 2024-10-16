Heavy rains fill up Tamil Nadu dams

<p>Chennai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chennai">Chennai</a> and several parts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> experienced 'extremely heavy rainfall' resulting in the dams getting filled up fast.</p>.<p>During the past 24 hours till 8:30 am on Wednesday, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said it observed extremely heavy rainfall in many places.</p>.<p>The Cholavaram reservoir in neighbouring Tiruvallur district received 302.6 mm rainfall on a single day when the Northeast Monsoon commenced on October 15.</p>.<p>The Redhills lake, near here, received 279.2 mm rainfall while Chembarambakkam obtained 85 mm, Kannankottai Thervoy Kandigai: 62, Poondi: 60, and Veeranam: 50.20 mm rainfall.</p>.Vehicles parked on fourth floor of apartment complex in Chennai to avoid flood damage.<p>The water level in the Poondi, Cholavaram, Puzhal (Redhills), Kannankottai Thervoy Kandigai, Chembarambakkam, and Veeranam reservoirs in Chennai and suburbs increased steadily, the Water Resources Department said.</p>.<p>The combined storage in these six dams stood at 41.61 per cent (5,502.17 mcft, as increase from 4,844.20 mcft on Tuesday) with a combined inflow of 6,789 cusecs water today. The combined storage on the same day last year was 9,142 mcft.</p>.<p>About 891 out of 14,139 irrigation tanks across the state have attained their full level capacity.</p>.<p>The RMC said in its bulletin that the depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during the past six hours and lay centered at 5.30 am today over the same region. </p><p>It is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu - South Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to Chennai during the early morning of October 17. </p>