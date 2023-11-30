Heavy rains in Chennai; many areas inundated

Chennai: This metropolis was drenched with incessant rainfall on Wednesday leading to the inundation of several low-lying areas and heavy traffic jams on arterial and main roads. The city received heavy rains throughout the day on Wednesday and the intensity of the showers increased in the evening – Meenambakkam recorded over 9 cm rainfall and Alandur 5 cm in just one hour (6 pm to 7 pm).

The heavy rains led to waterlogging on many arterial and main roads causing severe inconvenience to people returning home from work. Traffic jams were reported from several areas across the city with people taking over an hour to cover a 3-km distance. Almost every part of the city was hit with heavy rains, especially after 4.30 pm, which continued till about 8.30 pm.

Though the city has been receiving continuous rainfall for the past few days, Wednesday’s intensity was very high, officials said. The average rainfall of the city was 7.5 cm between 8.30 am and 7 pm on Wednesday with south Chennai receiving the maximum amount of rainfall.