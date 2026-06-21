Heavy rains likely in ghat regions of Tamil Nadu

<p>Chennai: Heavy rain is expected over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Kanyakumari and Ghat areas of Tirunelveli districts from Sunday due to the intensifying <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/southwest-monsoon-intensifies-heavy-rain-expected-in-over-10-districts-of-tamil-nadu-4045983">southwest monsoon</a>, IMD sources said.</p>.<p>The latest weather report from the Regional Meteorological Centre on Sunday said that the rain is likely to continue till Monday over these places.</p>.<p>The data further said that there is a fall in maximum temperatures during the day from June 22 to June 24 over <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>, Puducherry and the Karaikal area.</p>.<p>Aavoor in Thiruvarur district received a maximum rainfall of 14 cm over the last 25 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday, followed by Ariyalur district, which recorded 11 cm of rain.</p>.Light rain likely across Bengaluru for five days.<p>Palayamkottai recorded the highest maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius over Tamil Nadu, and Kodaikanal recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 11.7 degrees Celsius in the hill areas of the state.</p>.<p>Fishermen were informed that squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40 kmph will prevail over most parts of the Bay of Bengal from June 23 to June 24.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Chennai and its suburban areas are expected to get some respite from the heat, with light to moderate evening showers accompanied by thunder and lightning in isolated places on Sunday.</p>