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Homeindiatamil nadu

Heavy rains likely in ghat regions of Tamil Nadu

Fishermen were informed that squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40 kmph will prevail over most parts of the Bay of Bengal from June 23 to June 24.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 07:24 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 07:24 IST
India NewsmonsoonTamil Naduweather

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