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Heavy rains predicted in Western Ghats region of Tamil Nadu

The report further said that high maximum temperatures, combined with high humidity, are likely to cause uncomfortable weather over the north coastal areas of Tamil Nadu.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 06:08 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 06:08 IST
India NewsTamil NaduHeavy rain

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