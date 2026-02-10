Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

'Height of cruelty': AIADMK slams Stalin govt after student dies from snake bite at school

The boy, a class 11 student, was undergoing treatment after being bitten by a common krait on the school premises last week, police said.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 14:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 February 2026, 14:23 IST
Tamil NaduDMKMK StalinEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMK

Follow us on :

Follow Us