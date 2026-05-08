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High drama outside Vijay’s house as TVK cadres push for govt formation in Tamil Nadu, supporters rally outside Lok Bhavan

The protesters, who had gathered outside the governor’s residence, demanded that Vijay be immediately invited to take the oath as CM.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 10:26 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 10:26 IST
India NewsprotestIndia PoliticsGovernmentVijayTVK

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