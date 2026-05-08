<p>Chennai: High drama unfolded outside <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a> chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay’s</a> residence in Neelangarai on Friday as party workers and supporters gathered in large numbers amid continuing uncertainty over government formation in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>.</p>.<p>The atmosphere remained charged as supporters, some dressed in the TVK "uniform"— a beige trousers-and-white shirt combination worn by Vijay since entering politics—raised slogans hailing the actor-turned-politician as the "eternal chief minister".</p>.<p>The gathering comes amid speculation over possible alliances and the party’s stand on the current <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/political">political</a> situation.</p>.<p>Eyewitnesses reported chaotic scenes after a supporter riding a motorcycle stopped abruptly outside the guarded premises and shouted slogans in support of Vijay before being confronted by security personnel and bystanders.</p>.<p>Loyalists raised slogans such as "Thalapathy Vaazhga" (long live Thalapathy) and "Endrendrum Mudhalvar" (eternal <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chief-minister">chief minister</a>), expressing confidence in Vijay’s eventual rise to power despite the ongoing political deadlock.</p>.<p>"People will soon uproot the current administration and install the ‘Thalapathy’ government," a supporter told PTI Videos, reflecting growing impatience among grassroots workers over the TVK’s role in the state’s political future.</p>.‘Be patient’: TVK leaders reassure cadres over Vijay’s government formation bid.<p>The fervour was not limited to Tamil Nadu. A delegation of 12 pastors from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh’s</a> West Godavari district arrived at the party headquarters in Panaiyur to offer prayers and extend their wishes to the TVK chief.</p>.<p>"We have come from West Godavari with a strong desire to meet Vijay sir and offer our blessings," Pastor Stanley Thomas, who led the group, told PTI Videos.</p>.<p>The delegation said the visit reflected Vijay’s growing appeal beyond Tamil Nadu and expressed hope of meeting him personally.</p>.<p>As the crowd swelled, local police and private security personnel struggled to maintain order.</p>.<p>While some workers attempted to breach barricades demanding entry to meet their leader, others appealed for calm and urged supporters to remain patient.</p>.<p>The demonstration highlights increasing pressure on the TVK leadership to clarify its roadmap for the upcoming elections and its position on the ongoing government formation deadlock.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, at Lok Bhavan, where protests have continued for the past two days, police detained several TVK workers, including a party member identified as Suresh, following a high-decibel protest over the delay in government formation.</p>.<p>The protesters, who had gathered outside the governor’s residence, demanded that Vijay be immediately invited to take the oath as CM.</p>.<p>The protest followed a meeting between Vijay and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, which reportedly ended without a breakthrough after the governor sought concrete proof of majority support in the 234-member Assembly.</p>.‘Be patient’: TVK leaders reassure cadres over Vijay’s government formation bid.<p>TVK workers raised slogans against what they described as an unjustified delay by the Lok Bhavan.</p>.<p>"Vijay sir has won as an individual, without any established political backing. Do not do him this injustice," one worker shouted before being taken away by police.</p>.<p>Supporters also warned of a "massive public backlash" if the mandate was ignored.</p>.<p>"Once Vijay sir takes over as CM, everyone will see the change. We are here to demand the swearing-in ceremony he deserves," said Suresh shortly before his detention.</p>.<p>The political situation in Tamil Nadu remains fluid as stakeholders await the governor’s next constitutional step in an Assembly where no party has secured a clear majority.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK</a>—both of which suffered significant losses to the TVK—are reportedly exploring tactical manoeuvres to navigate the hung Assembly.</p>.<p>The TVK, with 108 seats and the support of Congress’s five MLAs, is still short of the majority mark. The DMK and AIADMK secured 59 and 47 seats, respectively.</p>