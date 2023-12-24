JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

High level meet at PMO discusses relief measures for Tamil Nadu floods

Officials from Tamil Nadu also participated in the deliberations to help the state government in ramping up relief efforts.
Last Updated 24 December 2023, 12:24 IST

Follow Us

A high level meeting held in Prime Minister’s Office in Delhi on Sunday took stock of the situation arising out of floods in Tamil Nadu and to discuss relief and rehabilitation measures.

Officials from Tamil Nadu also participated in the deliberations to help the state government in ramping up relief efforts.

If need be, the Centre is learnt to have offered deployment of NDRF teams as well as armed forces in the districts that have borne maximum brunt of excessive rainfall.

Sources say a visit by Inter Ministerial Central team also came up for discussions in the PMO meeting.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister M K Stalin had met Prime Minister Modi in Delhi. He had urged the PM to release interim relief funds of Rs 7,033 cr and a permanent relief fund of Rs 12,659 cr to the state.

Stalin also requested the central government to declare Tamil Nadu floods as a national calamity.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 24 December 2023, 12:24 IST)
India NewsTamil NaduFloodM K Stalin

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT