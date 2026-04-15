Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Hoist black flags in every home to protest against delimitation: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

The DMK is taking the issue to the people in the midst of the crucial assembly elections.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 12:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 April 2026, 12:58 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndia Politicsdelimitation

Follow us on :

Follow Us