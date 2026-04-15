<p>Chennai: Upping the ante on the proposed amendment on delimitation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin on Wednesday appealed to people to hoist black flags in every home and public places to protest against the “injustice” against Southern states.</p><p>“The sword that hung over our heads has now descended upon us. In consultation with our DMK MPs, we are reaching out to MPs across states and devising a coordinated strategy to counter this grave danger. This is not about parties or individuals. It is about protecting the rights of our people,” Stalin said in a statement. </p><p>“I appeal to all parties and MPs across India to unite to safeguard our democracy,” he said, adding that the BJP had consistently proved his argument that the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly election was a fight between Tamil Nadu and the NDA (Delhi). </p>.Tamil Nadu will come to streets if delimitation harms state: CM Stalin to PM Modi.<p>“The party has understood the true meaning of our slogan. The BJP does not want Tamil Nadu to prosper, nor does it want Tamil Nadu’s voice to be heard in Parliament. It is introducing an amendment to give shape to this conspiracy. How can we accept a conspiracy as law?” he asked.</p><p>Stalin asked people to hoist black flags to express the state’s protest and opposition to the amendment to be introduced in the Parliament. </p><p>The DMK is taking the issue to the people in the midst of the crucial assembly elections. </p><p>He said the southern states controlled population only on the advice of the Union Government and asked why are they now being punished for merely following the advice. </p><p>Stalin had told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday that every family will take to the streets, and he will organise a massive agitation against the delimitation, which he feared will disproportionately enhance the political power of the northern states. </p><p>Stalin had in March 2025 convened a meeting of Chief Ministers from the southern states during which they urged the Union Government to extend the freeze on the number and state-wise distribution of Lok Sabha seats for another 25 years beyond 2026 and engage with all stakeholders before carrying out the exercise. </p><p>Stalin has been terming delimitation as a “Damocles Sword” hanging over the heads of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Telangana, which together account for 129 Lok Sabha seats. </p>