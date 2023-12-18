Heavy rains force closure of schools, colleges & banks in 4 TN districts

Due to the incessant rains in several parts of Tamil Nadu, the M K Stalin-led government declared holiday for all schools, colleges, private institutions, banks and financial institutions in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts on Monday, reported ANI.
On Sunday, heavy rains lashed Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts. Some regions recorded very heavy rainfall. Since Saturday, light to moderate rainfall was recorded at most places of southern Tamil Nadu. Water entered houses in low-lying areas. As reservoirs are filling up fast surplus water is being released.
The flood affected people of Tirunelveli district have been moved to a shelter camp.
On the heavy rain and waterlogging situation, State Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said, "Various precautionary measures have been taken by the Tamil Nadu government. As a precautionary measure, 250 State Disaster Response Forces and National Disaster Response Forces have been deployed at Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thootukudi and Tenkasi districts. Nineteen camps in Tirunelveli district, 4 camps in Kanyakumari district, 2 camps in Thoothukudi district and 1 camp in Tenkasi district have been set up to accommodate the people during calamities. The CM has directed us to be on the spot and take necessary measures to ensure people's safety".
