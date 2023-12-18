Heavy rains force closure of schools, colleges & banks in 4 TN districts

Due to the incessant rains in several parts of Tamil Nadu, the M K Stalin-led government declared holiday for all schools, colleges, private institutions, banks and financial institutions in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts on Monday, reported ANI.

On Sunday, heavy rains lashed Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts. Some regions recorded very heavy rainfall. Since Saturday, light to moderate rainfall was recorded at most places of southern Tamil Nadu. Water entered houses in low-lying areas. As reservoirs are filling up fast surplus water is being released.