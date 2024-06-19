Hooch tragedy: 10 die after consuming illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, DHNS: At least 10 people have died and 40 others have been hospitalised after they allegedly consumed illicit liquor in Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu, prompting the state government to shunt out the district collector and place the superintendent of police under suspension for alleged lapses.

As many as 50 people from Karunapuram colony in Kallakurichi taluk are believed to have been admitted to the government hospital in Kallakurichi in the wee hours of Wednesday after they consumed spurious liquor which were sold in packets on Tuesday night.

After the incident triggered a major uproar, the government rushed specialised medical teams to Kallakurichi government hospital, while critically-ill patients were rushed to hospitals in Salem, Tiruvannamalai, and Puducherry.

“Prima facie, it appears that they consumed pocket liquor (sold illegally in the market,” a senior government official said, adding that Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered that the case be investigated by the CB-CID.

Under attack from the Opposition over the deaths due to spurious liquor especially just a day before the Tamil Nadu assembly is set to be convened, the government swung into control the damage by transferring district collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath and place superintendent of police Samay Singh Meena under suspension.