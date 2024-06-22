Hooch tragedy echoes in Tamil Nadu Assembly for second consecutive day; govt rules out CBI probe

Referring to Health Minister Ma Subramanian's reported statement that a reason for the deaths was delay on the part of the affected people in seeking treatment he alleged: "What he says is a blatant lie; it shows the government's incompetence. The government is responsible for the delay as the former collector himself had initially claimed that the deaths were not due to illicit arrack. Hence, people believed that there was no issue with illicit liquor. Also, several people who turned up at a locality to mourn the death of victims consumed spurious liquor."