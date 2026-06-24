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How a techie’s anonymous portal is tracking and exposing bribery in Tamil Nadu

The maximum number of complaints relate to TASMAC, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB), and departments like Registration, with people reporting demands for bribes.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 13:45 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 13:45 IST
India NewsTamil NaduTechnologyCyber fraudbriberyportal

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