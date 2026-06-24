How a techie’s anonymous portal is tracking and exposing bribery in Tamil Nadu

<p>Chennai: “Whether it is Rs 50 or Rs 10 crore, every bribe leaves a trail.” This is the welcome message on Makkal Saatchi (People’s Corruption Witness) -- a website that has now become one of the most powerful tools against graft in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>.</p>.<p>Launched by 30-year-old Deepak Sivakumar, a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/software-engineer">software engineer</a> employed at an MNC, the portal has made it easy for the common man to report <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/corruption">corruption</a> in government offices.</p>.<p>Though it is a private initiative with no government support, officials are in fact taking cognizance of the complaints filed on the portal and taking action against the offenders, provided there is enough proof.</p>.<p>In the last month, about 420 complaints have been filed by people, whose names remain anonymous, from across the state, with most of them relating to demands for bribes from government officials.</p>.<p>The maximum number of complaints relate to TASMAC, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB), and departments like Registration, with people reporting demands for bribes.</p>.<p>A die-hard fan of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay for a long time, Deepak took about 10 days to design the portal and take it live.</p>.<p>“I was watching the CM’s swearing-in ceremony on TV on May 10 when the idea of launching a portal to report complaints of overcharging at TASMAC liquor outlets took root in my mind. That’s how it all started,” Deepak told <em>DH</em>.</p>.CBI arrests Delhi Police inspector in Rs 3 crore bribery case; DGCA official's role under scanner.<p>Deepak himself had a bad experience, having to bribe policemen and other government officials to receive his father’s death certificate and to get out of a fake drunk-driving case. He said that 90 percent of the people who go to government offices and are asked to pay bribes are helpless, and they do not have anonymous avenues to complain.</p>.<p>The portal to report complaints about overcharging Rs 10 or Rs 20 per bottle at the outlets became an instant hit. If one department alone is so corrupt, what about other sectors, and why not launch another portal for reporting bribes and corruption across government departments? This thought gave birth to Makkal Saatchi.</p>.<p>“I would have been behind bars if I had launched such a portal before the elections. Since I heard the Chief Minister speak about transparency in administration and eradicating corruption, I decided to do my bit to help expose corrupt practices,” Deepak added.</p>.<p>The portal allows users to anonymously report bribery demands and administrative irregularities across 75-plus categories, including public services, law enforcement, land administration, and local bodies.</p>.<p>“The website has several sub-categories within the main categories for the benefit of the people. I didn’t expect the portal to get popular in no time,” Deepak said.</p>.<p>Government officials seem to follow the portal and take action. A week back, government land surveyors in Namakkal district dropped a detailed message on the portal, denying allegations of corruption. Likewise, many complaints are attended to by officials, taking cues from the “proofs” uploaded by people on the portal.</p>.<p>While Deepak has not taken any special effort to popularize the portal, social media has done the work.</p>.<p>“I merely posted details about my portal and many people amplified it. In the last month alone, over 35,000 people have visited the portal,” Deepak said, adding that he goes through every complaint and removes those that do not have enough proof.</p>