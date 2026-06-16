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'How party brass can win hearts of people': Ex-AIADMK min Vijayabaskar slams Palaniswami's leadership

The former minister raised concerns about the party leadership's ability to connect with its workers and people.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 10:56 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 10:56 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMKC Vijayabaskar

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