'How party brass can win hearts of people': Ex-AIADMK min Vijayabaskar slams Palaniswami's leadership

<p>Former<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk"> AIADMK </a>minister and dissident leader C Vijayabaskar on Tuesday took a swipe at party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami's leadership, questioning how the party could win the hearts of the people when it failed to win the confidence of its own cadres.</p><p>Taking to X, Vijayabaskar wrote, without naming Palaniswami, that leadership is not about power or arrogance, but about carrying everyone along with commitment.</p>.<p>The former minister raised concerns about the party leadership's ability to connect with its workers and people, saying "How can a leadership win the hearts of the people when it cannot win the hearts of its cadres who slog for the party?"</p><p>Vijayabaskar went on to question the party's future and growth if the sentiments of its dedicated workers are ignored, and wrote "In a place that does not respect emotions, is a true journey possible? #JustAsking"</p><p>Vijayabaskar, a medical doctor by profession, was among the rebel leaders who voted in favour of the TVK government during the trust vote in the Assembly on May 13. He is also among the leaders who have repeatedly targeted <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/edappadi-k-palaniswami">Palaniswami </a>over the party's successive electoral setbacks.</p>