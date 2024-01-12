I am well: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin on rumours about his health

Chennai: Putting to rest speculation over his health, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday made light of reports that he was “unwell and not cheerful.” The Chief Minister also said he would continue to ignore reports that talk about his health and work for the people of Tamil Nadu.
“Yesterday, a newspaper had reported that I was unwell, and I was not cheerful. I laughed after reading the news report. What is wrong with me?” Stalin asked. He was speaking at the Tamil Diaspora meet here organized by the state government.
Stalin’s statement assumes significance in the wake of speculation about his health which gained credence after he skipped the inauguration of two events – Book Fair and Tamil Diaspora meet. His official visit to Spain later this month also led to speculation about his health.
“What more do I need when people of Tamil Nadu are happy? I saw a video yesterday in which a woman says Rs 1,000 monthly assistance has been credited to her account, Rs 1,000 Pongal prize has been given to her, and she also got Rs 6,000 as flood relief. She said she doesn’t have to depend on anyone for Pongal. Such smiles are medicine to me,” Stalin said.
The Chief Minister also said he loves to be among the people and that’s what gives him strength. “I work beyond my strength and such news doesn’t bother me,” he added.
Speculation about Stalin’s health has also led to rumours about the elevation of his son and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. The minister on Thursday had said, “all ministers are serving as deputies to the chief minister” when asked whether he will be made the deputy chief minister soon.