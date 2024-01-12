I am well: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin on rumours about his health

Chennai: Putting to rest speculation over his health, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday made light of reports that he was “unwell and not cheerful.” The Chief Minister also said he would continue to ignore reports that talk about his health and work for the people of Tamil Nadu.

“Yesterday, a newspaper had reported that I was unwell, and I was not cheerful. I laughed after reading the news report. What is wrong with me?” Stalin asked. He was speaking at the Tamil Diaspora meet here organized by the state government.

Stalin’s statement assumes significance in the wake of speculation about his health which gained credence after he skipped the inauguration of two events – Book Fair and Tamil Diaspora meet. His official visit to Spain later this month also led to speculation about his health.