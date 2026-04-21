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I will be danger to those who betray Tamil Nadu, hinder progress, says CM Stalin

Stalin said that he elevated Tamil Nadu above many states in diverse sectors, including industry, agriculture, and education.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 08:50 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 08:50 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsM K Stalin

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