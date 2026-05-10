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'I will be the only power centre in Tamil Nadu': CM Vijay in maiden speech; promises fair & transparent govt

Vijay said he was not from any royal lineage and that people welcomed and accepted him.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 09:11 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 09:11 IST
Tamil NaduIndiaDMKAIADMKVijayTVK

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