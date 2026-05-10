'I will be the only power centre in Tamil Nadu': CM Vijay in maiden speech; promises fair & transparent govt

<p>Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-gets-its-new-leading-man-as-tvks-vijay-takes-oath-as-chief-minister-3997405"> C Joseph Vijay</a>, on Sunday, took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, establishing the first non-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/dmk-congress-ties-sour-over-seat-sharing-issues-amid-tvk-alliance-shift-3997347">DMK</a>, non-AIADMK government in the state in 60 years. During his speech at the Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium in Chennai, Vijay promised to lead a transparent government and asserted that he "will be the sole power centre in the state" - an apparent dig at the previous DMK, AIADMK regimes. </p>.<p>Prior to his swearing-in, DMK and AIADMK were reportedly planning to forge an alliance as Vijay was short of a few MLAs required to convince the Governor that he has the majority. </p><p>"There is only one centre here, the centre under my leadership. A centre on this side, a power center on that side, another power center there - none of that exists, I'm telling you right now," Vijay said.</p><p><strong>Vijay begins work on poll promises</strong></p><p>Vijay is reportedly building a cabinet comprising his core team members and has already started working on his poll promises. Soon after the swearing-in, he signed three files to implement poll-time promises, including 200 units of free power to domestic consumers and creating a special force for women's safety.</p><p>The new CM said he was not from any royal lineage and that people welcomed and accepted him. He said he will not deceive people with false promises. He also thanked the Congress, VCK, IUML and Left parties for extending support to his party to form the government.</p><p>"A fresh, new governance has started and a new era of real, secular, social justice starts now," Vijay said.</p>.'Thalapathy' Vijay sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM; celebrities react.<p>Earlier, Governor RV Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Vijay and nine of his cabinet members, including Dravidian veteran K A Sengottaiyan and young faces -- Dr TK Prabhu and S Keerthana.</p><p>TVK leaders Aadhav Arjuna, N Anand, R Nirmal Kumar, KG Arunraj and Sengottaiyan -- all considered members of Vijay's inner team, took oath as ministers.</p><p>Arunraj hailed the "solid mandate" given by the people to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. "We will deliver transparent, corruption-free governance. You will see the difference," he told PTI.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>