'If there was horse-trading, no greater disgrace than that': DMDK chief Premalatha Vijayakanth in TN Assembly

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmdk">DMDK</a> MLA and General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth attacked the ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a> during its majority floor test on Wednesday, as she laid out allegations of horse-trading as a matter of great shame for the state.</p><p>"If there was horse-trading, there is no greater disgrace than this in this historic House. I am sure the Chief Minister will reply to this," she said during the proceedings of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Legislative Assembly.</p><p>Speaking to reporters, she said, "We will support the TVK government's good efforts, but it is also our duty to point out their mistakes. Allegations of horse-trading of MLAs are concerning."</p><p>She also condemned the appointment of an "official special officer" (Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel), referring to him as a "Rajaguru" (royal advisor). </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly floor test | DMK's 'horse-trading' charge, AIADMK's split-vote & TVK's win—as it happened during Vijay's trust vote.<p>"If he is your Rajaguru, you should keep him personally. But bringing him into a high government position... what example are you setting for the youth?" she questioned.</p><p>Raising queries on the transparency of the government, which the Chief Minister had promised would be "exemplary," she pressed for a public clarification on reports of individuals visiting the Chief Minister's residence in veiled vehicles.</p><p>"The Chief Minister said that no one needs to wear a mask here and that he will provide a transparent administration. In that case, I request that the people be informed who went to meet the Chief Minister in a vehicle with their faces covered that day," Premalatha stated.</p><p>Along with the main opposition DMK MLAs, Premalatha too staged a walkout during the vote of confidence.</p><p>Addressing the political maneuvering within the house, she noted that the Secular Progressive Alliance provided unconditional support specifically to avoid the imposition of Governor's rule or face another election, but she insisted that leaders like T T V Dhinakaran must explain recent party expulsions to clear the air regarding horse-trading.</p><p>Premalatha also thanked the Speaker and the CM for the live telecast of assembly proceedings, a move she claimed was first championed by the late Captain Vijayakanth to ensure taxpayers could witness the functioning of their elected representatives.</p><p>(<em>with PTI inputs</em>)</p>