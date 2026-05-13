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'If there was horse-trading, no greater disgrace than that': DMDK chief Premalatha Vijayakanth in TN Assembly

'We will support the TVK government's good efforts, but it is also our duty to point out their mistakes. Allegations of horse-trading of MLAs are concerning,' she said.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 10:11 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 10:11 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMDKTVK

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