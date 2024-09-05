IIT-Madras partners with National Defence College to offer Executive MBA program

A MoU towards this program was signed by Prof. M. Thenmozhi, Professor and Head, Department of Management Studies, IIT-M and Brigadier Rajesh Raman, Secretary, National Defence College recently in the presence of IIT-M Director Prof V Kamakoti.

“The next-gen world needs managers with a deep understanding of contemporary technologies. This MBA programme is conceived to address this need,” Prof Kamakoti said.

Faculty members from the Department of Management Studies and Aerospace and other departments at IIT Madras, faculty from NDC and subject matter experts will teach the programme at the National Defence College.

The programme will have 120 members drawn from the Indian Armed Forces, Indian Civil Services, Indian Police Services and other organs of the Government and they will be selected after a rigorous screening process.

While the Service Officers eligible for this program would normally be Brigadier or equivalent, the Civil and Diplomatic service officers are at the level of Director/Joint Secretary to the Government of India.

The main purpose of this MoU is to integrate technology-based leadership and policy issues in the curriculum and develop future leaders with knowledge of AI, Cybersecurity and emerging technology applications in strategic decisions, the IIT-M said.