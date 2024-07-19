IIT Madras student raises Palestine issue at convocation ceremony

Chennai: Utilising the opportunity to speak at the IIT Madras convocation, a M.E. student who won the Governor’s Prize on Friday spoke about the Palestine-Israel war, asking engineers to be aware of the nature of the work of the companies they are hired for, some of which aid imperial powers like Israel.

Dhananjay Balakrishnan of the Department of Mechanical Engineering stunned everyone by talking about the war in Palestine.

“There is a mass genocide going on in Palestine. People are dying in large numbers and there is no end in sight. Why should we bother by this, you may ask? Because stem as a field in itself has historically been used to advance the ulterior motives of the imperial powers such as Israel,” he said.