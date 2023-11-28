Madras HC stays ED's summons to Tamil Nadu officials in 'illegal' sand mining; allows probe

Chennai: Allowing the Enforcement Directorate to proceed with its probe into alleged illegal sand mining in Tamil Nadu, the Madras High Court, however, stayed on Tuesday the summons issued by the agency to five district collectors to question them in connection with its investigation.

A division bench comprising Justices S S Sundar and Sundar Mohan granted the interim stay on the petition filed by state public department secretary K Nanthakumar.

The ED, which is probing 'illegal' sand mining under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act apprised the court that it is in possession of credible scientific evidence.

Such evidence established rampant illegal mining in the jurisdiction of various district collectors including the five officials to whom summons had been issued.

The bench said the ED can go ahead with its probe into the alleged sand mining in the state.

The top public department official filed the plea on behalf of the district collectors of Ariyalur, Vellore, Thanjavur, Karur and Tiruchirapalli.