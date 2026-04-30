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IMD issues heat, humidity warning for coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

The report said that Tiruchirappalli recorded the highest maximum temperature of 105 degree fahrenheit in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 06:05 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 06:05 IST
India NewsIMDTamil NaduweatherPuducherryHumidity

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