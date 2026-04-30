<p>Chennai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/imd">IMD</a> on Thursday warned that a combination of high temperature and humidity is likely to cause significant discomfort across the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.</p>.<p>According to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/from-asha-staff-to-gig-workers-bengalurus-heat-leaves-the-vulnerable-behind-3984585">weather </a>department, temperatures are expected to remain two degrees celsius above normal at isolated places over Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p>The report said that Tiruchirappalli recorded the highest maximum temperature of 105 degree fahrenheit in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.</p>.Hailstorm in Bengaluru | City gets rain relief amid rising heat.<p>Despite the heat, light to moderate rain is expected in a few places while thunderstorms are likely across TN and Puducherry.</p>.<p>The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rain at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Dindigul and Theni districts on Thursday and Friday. </p>