IMD issues Orange Alert to Tamil Nadu; state braces itself to face heavy rains

Chennai: Tamil Nadu on Friday asked 12 district administrations to take precautionary measures to handle the heavy rains forecast for the next three days by the Indian Meteorological Department, which has issued an Orange Alert to the state. The IMD also said the Depression in the Bay of Bengal will intensify into a cyclonic storm and make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh on December 5, bringing more rains to the state.

The weathermen predicted heavy to very heavy rains till December 4 in several districts including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts, while Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts are likely to receive heavy rains.

For December 4, an extremely heavy rain alert has been issued to Tiruvallur district, the IMD said.

On the cyclonic storm, which is yet to be named, the IMD said it would reach southern Andhra Pradesh and adjoining northern Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4. “Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross South Andhra Pradesh during forenoon of 5th December between Nellore and Machilipatnam as a Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 80-90 Kmph gusting to 100 Kmph,” the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M K Stalin held a review meeting with 12 district collectors and asked them to be prepared to handle heavy rains under the influence of the cyclone. The government also appointed special officers to monitor rain-related relief activities in Chennai city and ensure that water is drained out of roads immediately.