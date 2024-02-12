In a first, TN Governor RN Ravi refuses to read customary address to Assembly

Chennai: In yet another instance of his confrontation with the DMK dispensation in Tamil Nadu, Governor RN Ravi on Monday concluded his customary address to the House within a few minutes, making certain remarks over the content of the address, even as his remarks were 'expunged.'

As Ravi made some mention about the national anthem, Speaker M Appavu said it is played in the last in the House on the day when the Governor delivers his customary address, and cited House rules in this regard.

After Appavu raised the issue of flood relief to the state and made a mention about VD Savarkar and Nathuram Godse, the Governor walked out of the House, before the national anthem was played to mark the completion of proceedings for the day.