In parched Ramanathapuram, O Panneerselvam rides on BJP support & 'past glory' in bid to stay relevant in Tamil Nadu politics

Ramanathapuram (TN): In 2001, the then AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa chose first-time MLA O Panneerselvam as the “stand-by” chief minister as she had to quit due to a court case. Thirteen years later, when she was convicted in a corruption case, Jayalalithaa’s choice to replace her was none other than Panneerselvam aka OPS.

Will Panneerselvam continue to be remembered by his past glory or will he make a name for himself? That’s the question on people’s mind as the former three-time chief minister, backed by the BJP, enters the electoral fray as an independent candidate from the Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency, primarily to remain relevant in Tamil Nadu politics.

His indecisive nature and lack of a support base in the AIADMK made it easy for his one-time junior colleague and now bete noire Edappadi K Palaniswami to expel him from the party.

Having nowhere to go, OPS knocked at the doors of the BJP and is now seeking people’s mandate from a constituency far-away from his native Theni district.