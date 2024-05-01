Increasing deaths during Velliangiri Hills trekking highlight need for preparations and precautions

Chennai: Nine people, including youngsters, have died while trekking the Velliangiri Hills in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu ever since the Madras High Court allowed pilgrims to climb the mountains in February this year, highlighting the need for preparations and precautions by those undertaking the journey.

Devotees have been undertaking an arduous journey of 6 km, climbing seven mountains to reach the summit at the seventh hill situated at a height of 1,850 m to worship Lord Shiva in 'swayambhu' (self-manifested form).

The High Court had earlier this year asked the state government to allow pilgrims to climb the hills from February to May every year after hearing a petition filed by a devotee seeking withdrawal of restrictions imposed by the Forest Department in the area.

This year, a lot of youngsters, apparently inspired by videos posted by pilgrims and tourists on social media platforms like Instagram narrating the thrilling experience in climbing the mountains, joined the devotees in trekking.