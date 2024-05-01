Increasing deaths during Velliangiri Hills trekking highlight need for preparations and precautions

Chennai: Nine people, including youngsters, have died while trekking the Velliangiri Hills in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu ever since the Madras High Court allowed pilgrims to climb the mountains in February this year, highlighting the need for preparations and precautions by those undertaking the journey.
Devotees have been undertaking an arduous journey of 6 km, climbing seven mountains to reach the summit at the seventh hill situated at a height of 1,850 m to worship Lord Shiva in 'swayambhu' (self-manifested form).
The High Court had earlier this year asked the state government to allow pilgrims to climb the hills from February to May every year after hearing a petition filed by a devotee seeking withdrawal of restrictions imposed by the Forest Department in the area.
This year, a lot of youngsters, apparently inspired by videos posted by pilgrims and tourists on social media platforms like Instagram narrating the thrilling experience in climbing the mountains, joined the devotees in trekking.
Two youngsters, under the age of 25, are among the nine people who lost their lives while trekking the mountains since February, prompting the Coimbatore district administration to set up medical camps at the foothills to screen people before they begin trekking the mountains.
The last death was recorded on April 28 with a 45-year-old man losing his life.
“Since it is a court order, we can’t restrict anyone. It is a strenuous task to climb the mountains and people with a high heart rate will have to be very careful. People are screened for blood pressure and their pulse is checked before they begin trekking,” Kranthi Kumar Pati, Coimbatore district Collector, told Deccan Herald.
The crowd of devotees is high on full moon days and during the weekends, while it is a little less during weekdays, Pati added.
As many as 13 people have died between February and May in 2022, while the deaths reduced to eight in 2023.
People who have climbed the hill say that it is one of the most difficult trekking routes and those who don’t work out regularly will face “serious difficulties” in undertaking the journey.
“I went for trekking to the hills without any preparation last year and had a harrowing experience. I never thought I would return alive,” Shanmugasundaram, who climbed the hills in 2023, told DH.
He said that people who don’t do regular work out or go for a walk everyday should avoid trekking as they would find it difficult to climb the seven hills.
Dr J Amalorpavanathan said that people above 50 years of age should be advised not to climb the mountains while those between 17-50 years of age should take enough precautions.
“They should walk extremely slowly and should stop walking the moment they experience breathlessness. They should be careful and cautious. Before climbing, their BP and pulse should be checked and they should declare whether they have a history of diabetes or other ailments,” he added.