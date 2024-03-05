'India has never been a nation': DMK leader A Raja stokes row

“They want to throw away the current Constitution. Why did I say there won’t be India? If you come to power, there won’t be a Constitution and if there is no Constitution, there is no India. If there is no India, Tamil Nadu won’t stay the same and we will secede. If DMK won’t be there after elections, there won’t be India. Are you playing a game?” he asked.

On BJP’s unitary policies and its accusation that the DMK is “anti-Hindu” and against Lord Ram, Raja said Tamil Nadu will never accept Jai Sriram or Bharat Mata. “If you say this is the god, if you say this is your Jai Sriram, if you say this is your Bharat Mata ki jai, we will never accept Jai Sriram or Bharat Mata. You go and tell, we are enemies of Ram,” Raja added.

Raja, the former Union Minister, said though he doesn’t believe in Ramayana, the epic’s Tamil version, Kamba Ramayanam, says there were four brothers, and accepted a kuravar and vetuvar as their brothers. “They accepted two monkeys as their fifth and sixth brothers. If this is called humanity in Ramayana, your Jai Sriram... idiots,” Raja added.

DMK’s ally, Congress, distanced itself from Raja’s comments, saying that Lord Ram belongs to everyone and is all encompassing.

"I believe that Ram, who was called Imam-e-Hind, is above communities, religions and castes. Ram is an ideal of living life. Ram is dignity, Ram is ethics, Ram is love. I completely condemn this statement, it could be his (Raja's) statement, I do not support it. I condemn it and I think people should exercise restraint while talking," Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said.