Indian Hotels company to bring in Vivanta and Ginger Hotels in Hosur

Chennai: The Indian Hotels Company Ltd, promoters of iconic Taj brand of hotels, would introduce two green field projects in Tamil Nadu, the company said on Friday.

The company would develop 150-rooms Vivanta and 200-keys Ginger brand hotels on a 3-acre land in Hosur in the state.

The Vivanta would be equipped with modern decor reflecting the vibrancy of Hosur and it would be offering an all-day dining restaurant, a bar. A state-of-the-art gymnasium, a swimming pool, and a banquet space to accommodate business events have also been planned.

The Ginger Hotel would be a 200-room facility that would provide an all-day dining cum bar, a gymnasium, among many others.