India's nuclear programme achieves historic milestone with core loading initiation of reactor at Kalpakkam

While the reactor core consists of control subassemblies, blanket subassemblies and fuel subassemblies, the core loading activity consists of loading of reactor control subassemblies, followed by the blanket subassemblies and the fuel sub-assemblies which will generate power.

A statement from the government said India has adopted a three-stage nuclear power program with a closed fuel cycle.

Modi, along with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, went around the premises of the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research where scientists explained to him about the process.

In the PFBR, marking the second stage of the nuclear program, spent fuel from the first stage is reprocessed and used as fuel in FBR. A unique feature of this sodium cooled PFBR is that it can produce more fuel than it consumes, thus helping in achieving self-reliance in fuel supply for future fast reactors, the statement added.

With minimised nuclear waste generated from the reactor and advanced safety features, FBRs can provide safe, efficient and clean sources of energy and contribute to the goal of net zero emissions.

This is an important step for India towards thorium utilisation in the third stage of the nuclear power programme. Once commissioned, India will be the second country after Russia to have commercial operating Fast Reactor.

The event was preceded by opposition from several outfits who called the project “unsafe” and “unnecessary” pointing out that this technology had been abandoned by several countries in the past.