Infinx sets up state-of-the-art centre in Madurai; to create 700 jobs

The facility in Madurai, is expected to create around 700 jobs over the next five years and would support the company's mission of optimising revenue cycle processes for US-based healthcare providers.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 09:37 IST

