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Is AIADMK heading for another split? Members divided over support to Vijay's TVK, some MLAs want Edappadi to step down

A few MLAs called for Edappadi K Palaniswami to step down following the party's poor electoral performance.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 07:38 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 07:38 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMKTVK

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