<p>The recent election defeat of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK</a>) in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>'s assembly polls resulted in the brewing of an internal rift within the party, as MLAs stand divided over extending support to the ruling Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a>).</p><p>Many signs pointed against party general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/edappadi-k-palaniswami">Edappadi K Palaniswami</a> also remained visible.</p><p>Following the declaration of the poll results, many MLA meetings chaired by Palaniswami were held.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | AIADMK split over TVK; 28 MLAs hold ‘secret meeting’.<p>According to <em>PTI</em> reports, as one section of the party strongly opposed to the chances of extending support to the TVK in formation of government, another section endorsed providing outside support to the party.</p><p>A few MLAs also called for Edappadi K Palaniswami to step down following the party's poor electoral performance.</p><p>Several veterans and former ministers, including S P Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam, along with their supporting MLAs, did not attend the meetings chaired by Palaniswami.</p><p>Earlier on 9 May, <em>DH</em> reported that the MLAs, who were lodged in a luxurious resort in the neighbouring Puducherry for three days, returned to Chennai and attended a meeting chaired by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Of the 47 MLAs, about five were absent from the meeting.</p>.'C Joseph Vijay ennum naan...': TVK President assumes office as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.<p>Palaniswami was stonewalling the proposal to extend support, saying TVK leader C Joseph Vijay should reach out to him directly and that he won't even consider such a proposal till then.</p><p><em>PTI</em> quoted party insiders, saying that Shanmugam, Velumani and their supporters showing interest in backing the ruling party.</p><p>"There is a clear split within the party. Many MLAs want a change in leadership. If Palaniswami continues as a leader, there is a possibility of some MLAs extending support to the TVK," said former AIADMK leader K C Palanisamy.</p><p>He added that Palaniswami should "voluntarily step down" from the party's top role so that it can rejoin and tackle the next election.</p><p>The AIADMK contested 167 out of 234 constituencies, and they were able to secure only 47 seats.</p>