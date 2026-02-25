Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Is AIADMK heading NDA, wonders Communist leader

"The BJP has not denied this either. If we look at the present trend, it seems that the BJP will allocate seats to the AIADMK," Palaniswami said.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 09:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 09:11 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMK

Follow us on :

Follow Us