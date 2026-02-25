Is AIADMK heading NDA, wonders Communist leader

<p>Chennai: CPI(M) Tamil Nadu secretary P Shanmugam on Wednesday wondered if the AIADMK headed the NDA in the state.</p><p>Though AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami claimed that he is leading the NDA in the state, the allies say that they will hold seat-sharing talks with the BJP, the CPI(M) leader said, referring to AMMK chief T T V Dhinakaran's recent remark.</p>.AIADMK promises one-time assistance of Rs 10,000 to all families if voted to power.<p>"The BJP has not denied this either. If we look at the present trend, it seems that the BJP will allocate seats to the AIADMK," he said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.</p>.<p>"It is time for the loyal supporters of J Jayalalithaa to reflect," he said, reminding them that the late CM had once asked Tamil Nadu voters to choose between "the lady or Modi" (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) during the 2014 Lok Sabha election.</p>