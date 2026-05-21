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Homeindiatamil nadu

IUML says it will join Vijay-led TVK govt

The IUML has also decided to recommend its legislator AM Shahjahan for inclusion in the Cabinet.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 09:18 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 09:18 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsIUMLVijayTVK

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