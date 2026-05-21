IUML says it will join Vijay-led TVK govt

<p>Chennai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iuml">IUML </a>top leader KM Kader Mohideen on Thursday announced that his party would join the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led government.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters after chairing a top-level party meeting, Mohideen said the party has decided to be a part of the government led by Vijay.</p>.'Let's function as one family': TVK asks Congress, VCK, Left, IUML to be part of Vijay-led Cabinet.<p>The IUML has also decided to recommend its legislator AM Shahjahan for inclusion in the Cabinet, he added.</p>.<p>Shahjahan was elected from Papanasam constituency. </p>