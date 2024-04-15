Jailed ex-Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji's remand extended till April 17

Chennai: A sessions court on Monday extended former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's remand till April 17. He was arrested by the ED in June, 2023 in a money laundering case.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom the DMK leader was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the Central Puzhal Prison here, extended his judicial custody till April 17.

Meanwhile, the judge would pronounce orders on Wednesday, on a petition filed by Balaji, which sought to re-open the arguments on his side in his discharge petition in the case. His arguments were closed on March 22.