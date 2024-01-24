Jallikattu arena for IPL-style matches in Tamil Nadu to be inaugurated by M K Stalin today: 5 things to know

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will inaugurate newly constructed Jallikattu arena in Keelakarai, Madurai District today. Jallikattu is celebrated with much fervour in several parts of Tamil Nadu, especially in Madurai, Sivaganga, and Pudukkottai districts, during the Tamil month of Thai (mid-January to mid-February).

Now, the state is looking to revolutionise the sport with Indian Premier League (IPL) like matches at the new stadium. Here's all you need to know about it.

5 things to know about new Jallikattu arena to be inaugurated today:

Spread over an area of 67 acres in Alanganallur village , the arena is constructed at a cost of Rs 63 crore. The brand-new Jallikattu arena has a seating capacity of 5,000. The three-tiered stadium will witness its first league match today. The stadium has a vaadivaasal, a narrow passage from where the bulls are let into the ground, a bull burn area, an exclusive gallery for VVIPs, and lawns and gardens. Being the only big stadium constructed exclusively for Jallikattu, the government believes it will attract players and bull owners to participate in the league matches. “The stadium is equipped with emergency response arrangements including a hospital and a veterinary centre for participants and bulls. The premises will also boast of a museum on the significance of the bulls in Jallikattu,” B Chandra Mohan, Principal Secretary (Public Works Department), told DH.

Jallikattu has been commercialised in recent times with corporate funding for prizes coming in, including gold coins, cars, and motorbikes. The festival has also faced flak from animal rights groups who allege cruelty towards the bulls.

Economic Times in 2017, observed that Jallikattu not only supports the rural economy but also helps maintain genetic diversity. Notably, Tamil Nadu already has a Jallikattu Premier League (JPL) which aims to "Encourage sports and cultural activities more specifically relating to bull taming."

(With DHNS inputs)