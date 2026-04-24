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'Jana Nayagan' leak: Film editor suspended over rule violations

According to a press release, the association stated that the decision was taken following an emergency executive committee meeting held on April 17.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 14:23 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 14:23 IST
India NewsTamil NaduVijay

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