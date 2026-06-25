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Homeindiatamil nadu

Just days after CM Vijay promises against corruption, DVAC raids properties linked to DMK leader E V Velu

The action against Velu comes just days after Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay promised to act against people who had indulged in corrupt practices in the previous governments.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 14:29 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 14:29 IST
India NewsTamil NaduDMKMK StalinCorruptionJoseph VijayTVK

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