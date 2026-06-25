Just days after CM Vijay promises against corruption, DVAC raids properties linked to DMK leader E V Velu

<p>Chennai: In the first action against ministers of the previous <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> government after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a> stormed to power, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday conducted raids at 14 locations linked to E V Velu, the party strongman from Tiruvannamalai, in connection with a corruption case filed against him and ten former and present government officials.</p>.<p>Velu is one of the key aides of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">DMK President M K Stalin</a> and held the powerful and cash-rich Highways and Public Works portfolios in the previous government.</p>.<p>A multi-millionaire who owns several educational institutions and other businesses, Velu won the Tiruvannamalai seat by a slender margin this election with a software engineer-turned-activist Arul Arumugam from TVK giving him a tough fight. </p>.<p>DVAC filed a case on Wednesday evening naming Velu as the first accused, along with ten other present and former highways officials, and contractor Sankaranand Infra. ”About 14 places belonging to or related to Velu are being searched,” a source at the DVAC told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>The action against Velu comes just days after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay </a>promised to act against people who had indulged in corrupt practices in the previous governments.</p>.DMK regime demanded bribes for renewing school NOC; TVK ended it, says Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu .<p>Ministers of the TVK government have been vocal in “exposing” the corruption under the previous regime and accusing that a “party fund” existed until two months ago. </p>.<p>This is the first action against DMK functionaries after Vijay assumed office on May 10. The case was registered based on a petition submitted by Arappor Iyakkam convenor Jayaram Venkatesan in April 2022 and the FIR says payments amounting to Rs 3.23 crore were made to the contractor even before the work started. </p>.<p>The FIR says four road works in Karur alone totalled Rs 3.23 crore against a sanctioned amount of Rs 4.19 crore. It also refers to similar alleged payments of about Rs 1.5 crore for two NABARD and Rural Roads projects in Karur and Erode divisions. </p>.<p>Reacting to the raids, DMK chief M K Stalin said Velu extended his full cooperation to the authorities and that he will face the case legally. </p>.<p>"History shows that, despite allegations of corruption levelled during the DMK's tenure in office, not a single case pursued so far has succeeded in proving the charges,” Stalin added.</p>