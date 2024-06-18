Justice Chandru committee pushes for removal of 'caste names' from schools

“They must also refrain from coming to school on bicycles painted with reference to their caste or exhibiting any caste-related sentiments. Failure to comply with these rules must result in appropriate action being taken, in addition to advising their parents or guardians,” the report, accessed by DH, said.

Caste markers are a major problem in districts like Tirunelveli as highlighted by DH in its report on November 26.

In the long-term, the committee recommended special legislation to enforce a policy of social inclusion and eradication of caste discrimination, enhance local bodies' control over primary education, and formulate new legislation to grant true autonomous powers to local bodies, making education more people-oriented.

The retired justice said the government must issue an administrative order directing the removal of caste prefixes from school names and must refer to them solely as government schools, followed by their place of location. The same should also apply for private schools, and the government must impose a stipulation that the school's name shall not bear any caste appellation in the case of establishment of a new educational institute.